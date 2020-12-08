Legal notices starting the week of Wednesday, Dec. 9

Canal company

delays meeting

Published in The Power County Press and The Aberdeen Times Dec. 9, 2020.

The Aberdeen-Springfield Canal Company Annual Shareholders’ Meeting has been postponed due to the Governor’s COVID-19 restrictions. Annual Reports will be mailed. Check www.ascanal.org for more information.

|

Disposal

of property

Published in The Power County Press and The Aberdeen Times Dec. 9, 16, 2020.

Notice of disposal of personal property: Due to rent being in arrears for over three months, the contents of storage unit #34, 35 at MCM Storages on 2795 W 1800 S, Aberdeen, ID, will be disposed of on December 26, 2020. The last known renter is Ken Foster, PO Box 581, Aberdeen, ID.

