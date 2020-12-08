Legal notices starting the week of Wednesday, Dec. 9

Canal company
delays meeting
Published in The Power County Press and The Aberdeen Times Dec. 9, 2020.
The Aberdeen-Springfield Canal Company Annual Shareholders’ Meeting has been postponed due to the Governor’s COVID-19 restrictions. Annual Reports will be mailed. Check www.ascanal.org for more information.
Disposal
of property
Published in The Power County Press and The Aberdeen Times Dec. 9, 16, 2020.
Notice of disposal of personal property: Due to rent being in arrears for over three months, the contents of storage unit #34, 35 at MCM Storages on 2795 W 1800 S, Aberdeen, ID, will be disposed of on December 26, 2020. The last known renter is Ken Foster, PO Box 581, Aberdeen, ID.
