Job Opening Title: Rockland City Clerk Location: Rockland City Hall Office, 135 S Main Ave. Rockland, Idaho 83271. Hours: Part time- Mondays and Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 1p.m. Description: Answering phones, interacting with the public, processing utility payments, maintaining a communication log, assisting the Mayor, City Council, and City Administrator. Skills Required: Keyboarding and typing, basic computer knowledge, ability to communicate and work effectively with both the public and the city staff, self motivated, work independently, timely, responsible. Pay: $12.50 per hour. If interested, please submit a resume to Gretchen Munk City Administrator. Email: clerk@rocklandcity.com Mailing Address: PO Box 113 Rockland, ID 83271 Phone# 208-548-2489.

