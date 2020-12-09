Job Opening Title: Maintenance Operator Location: Rockland City Hall Office, 135 S Main Ave. Rockland, Idaho 83271. Hours: Part time. Description: Maintaining City Water and Sewer systems. Working with DEQ and other agencies to meet requirements and certifications, maintenance and operation of city buildings, parks, property, and vehicles. Utility water readings and Miscellaneous. Pay: $12.50 per hour. Pay increase after certifying water/waste water licensing. If interested, please submit a resume to Gretchen Munk City Administrator. Email: clerk@rocklandcity.com Mailing Address: PO Box 113, Rockland, ID 83271 Phone# 208-548-2489.

