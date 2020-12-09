Donald Lee Reynolds, 88, of Aberdeen, ID, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Dec 2, 2020 of natural causes and with family by his side.

Don was born to Roy Ernest and Ellen Marie Sheehan Reynolds on Nov. 24, 1932 in Manly, NB. In the late thirty’s the family moved to Salt Creek, KS, and Don was raised with his brothers Joe, George and later sister Judy, where he enjoyed cat fishing and all the things country living offered.

At the age of 18 Don joined the military. He served as a corporal in the Airborne Division of the Army from 1950 to 1953, stationed in Germany.

Upon returning from the military, Don met and married Ella “Merlene” Williams of Elk City, KS. Their union was blessed with six children, Kathie (Brian) Sines of Weiser, ID, Debra Winn, Kuna, ID, Pattie (Rick) Peterson, Box Elder, SD, Rick (Crystal) Reynolds, Fruitland, ID, Terrie (Bill) Seid, Kuna, ID, and Shelly (RL) Kahler, Kuna, ID.

Don moved his family to Aberdeen, ID, to join his brother Joe and started a career with Simplot Growers. Not long after, he and Merlene divorced and in January of 1971 Don married Nellie Marie Findlay Moon, who was the love of his life for the next 49 years. They enjoyed camping, fishing, shooting pool and dancing together. They kept a small farm where they raised cows to keep Don occupied.

Don was preceded in death by his wife Nellie, brothers, Joe and George. He is survived by his sister Judy Crawford of Independence, KS, his children and Nellie’s children, Dale Moon, Blackfoot, Darly (Dawn) Pocatello, Donna (Dennis) Jessop, Rupert, Duane (Ted) Moon, of Nampa.

We would like to thank Power County long term care for their kindness, love and support to our father and all our families during his and Nellie’s time with them. Also, to Don’s nieces and nephews for always stepping in to help, visit and make him laugh.

Condolences may be shared at www.DavisRoseMortuary.com. Donations can be made to a charity of your choice.