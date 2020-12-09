Westley (Kirk) Savage was born on Feb. 13, 1943 to Earl Orlando and Valeria Ann (Dyer) Savage. He grew up in Aberdeen with his parents and three siblings. He died Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020.

He married Clara (Eilene) Campbell in 1967 and two daughters came from that union. They later divorced. On July 1, 1972 he married the love of his life, Jennie (Carleen) Aguirre. This union produced two more children bringing the total to four. Kirk and Carleen celebrated their 48th anniversary this year.

Kirk was preceded in death by both his parents and a stepfather, Alfred Deutchman. Unfortunately, he was also preceded by his siblings Doris Amos, Cheryl Wilkenson, and Harold Savage. He is survived by his wife Carleen Savage, his daughters Amy (Carter) Williams, Debbie Turner, Teresa (Lynn) Scherer, his son Adrian (Teresa) Savage and multitudes of grandkids, great-grandkids, nieces, nephews, and all the people we adopted over the years.

Kirk was a loving husband, father, uncle, and grandpa. He will be missed. There will be a celebration of his life at a later date for family and friends. Memories and condolences may be shared at DavisRoseMortuary.com.