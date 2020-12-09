Thanks for help with Thanksgiving meal

To the people of the community,

The year 2020 has been very hard on communities worldwide. American Falls has not been immune to the hardships, but our community has chosen from the start to help those around them in time of need. The Power County Senior Citizens Center has chosen to continue to deliver the Meals on Wheels and curbside delivery during this time and will continue until we can meet in person again. Hundreds of meals are delivered weekly to those who the pandemic has isolated for fear of contracting the virus.

As Thanksgiving approached we were asked if there would be a community dinner at the center. We could not meet in person but knew that our method of curbside was safe and well received. When we decided to do Thanksgiving in that manner we were fortunate enough to live in this wonderful, loving and giving community. Through generous donations we were able to provide 113 meals to community members through home delivery and curbside pickup.

We would like to thank the generous donors of Melvin and Roberta Schritter, Marge Glascock, Vernon Miller and Evan and Kelley Call. These huge donations along with those who donated when they received their meal made a Thanksgiving meal possible for those who were alone this year.

The generous nature of Power County residents was also evident in volunteers who took time out of their holiday to make sure the meals were delivered and served. They are Kathleen Ulrich, Rosa Hernandez and daughters, Nancy Davis, Marria Gabriel, Tammy and Rylie Trent, James and Christie Evans and daughters, Monte and Cheri Evans, Shannon Alvey, Craig and Tressa Miller and Niesha Richardson. As you can see, at one time I had more volunteers than people requesting meals.

The AFHS boys’ basketball team and their coaches, Jason Brower and Robert Crompton and AFHS FFA and their advisor Cortney Knickerham came to the center on Wednesday and helped prep food for the dinner. It was amazing to see young people donate time and accomplish a large amount of work in a small time.

Last but not least I would like to thank Robyn Adkins and her business The Ranch Bakery and Catering for the donation of the heavenly dessert and rolls. Please remember to patronize her business for all your dessert and bakery products.

As the former mayor said at the end of his weekly column, “American Falls truly is the best place to live.”

Thank you,

Patty Porath

