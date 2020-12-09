Press Sports

AFHS wrestling takes Dahlke Duals

The American Falls High School wrestling team started its season at home, winning the Dahlke Duals with 576 points on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 4 and 5.

They were over 100 points ahead of the second place team, Twin Falls at 457 points. To get there, American Falls beat Buhl 58-27, Salmon, 78-12, Filer 66-21, Fruitland 51-32, Gooding, 66-21, and West Side 66-11.

Winning against…
