AFHS wrestling takes Dahlke Duals

The American Falls High School wrestling team started its season at home, winning the Dahlke Duals with 576 points on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 4 and 5.

They were over 100 points ahead of the second place team, Twin Falls at 457 points. To get there, American Falls beat Buhl 58-27, Salmon, 78-12, Filer 66-21, Fruitland 51-32, Gooding, 66-21, and West Side 66-11.

Winning against…

