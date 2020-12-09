by Daniel Moore
Press Staff Writer
American Falls Mayor Rebekah Sorensen gets a request about every other day, either in person or through the mail, for American Falls to follow Pocatello’s lead and mandate masks throughout the city to stop the spread of COVID-19. However, the city does not have the resources to …
Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!
|
Thanks for reading!
Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!
1 comment for “No mask mandate for American Falls”