Legal notices starting the week of Wednesday, Dec. 16

Power County synopsis of minutes

Published in The Power County Press Dec. 16, 2020.

POWER COUNTY COMMISSIONER

Synopsis of Minutes for November 23, 2020

A complete set of minutes are on file at the Power County Courthouse, American Falls, Idaho. The complete minutes are also available online at www.co.power.id.us.

Meeting convened at 9:09 a.m.

NOTICES/REPORTS:

Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Computer Arts, 4-H marketing plan and Landfill was heard.

MOTIONS:

Agenda, Ambulance Administration & financial report, Emergency Management grant, Personnel, Alcohol License for Mr. Petrol’s Pantry, Assessor’s Office, and the Treasurer Report were approved. Past meeting minutes for October 19, 2020 were amended and approved and November 9, 2020, minutes were approved.

Indigent claim no. 2020-9 was denied.

Barry Williams and Terrell Sorensen were reappointed for an additional 2-year term to the Power County Weed Board. The Power County Weed Board term are as follows;

Chelsea Sanders January, 2019

Casey Clinger January, 2022

Kevin Ramsey January, 2022

Danielle Gunn January, 2022

Rayma Cates January, 2022

Terrell Sorensen November, 2022

Barry Williams November, 2022

Paul Schmidt January, 2022

The following claims were submitted and paid (a detailed report is available in the Clerk’s Office).

FUND Paid

0001 GENERAL FUND (CURRENT EXPENSE) $ 9,866.86

0004 POWER COUNTY AMBULANCE DIST. $ 2,784.16

0005 POWER COUNTY ABATEMENT DIST. $ 16,060.00

0006 DISTRICT COURT $ 1,056.65

0008 JUSTICE FUND $ 12,978.90

0009 DRUG COURT $ 180.00

0010 ENHANCED 911 SERVICES $ 3,476.68

0015 ELECTIONS $ 1,923.39

0016 INDIGENT $ 22.66

0020 REVALUATION $ 2,231.37

0023 SOLID WASTE (LANDFILL) $ 23,056.11

0027 WEEDS $ 1,770.15

0038 WATERWAYS $ 660.00

0039 MUSEUM/HISTORICAL SOCIETY $ 74.78

0050 PAYMENT IN LIEU OF TAXES $ 2,613.67

Total Amount Paid $ 76,526.01

POINTS:

Airport Lease, building & grounds and Sheriff Elect Josh Campbell were heard.

ASSESSMENTS/CONCLUSIONS:

Executive personnel and indigent sessions were held. Next regular session for the Board to meet is slated for December 14, 2020. Meeting adjourned at 5:39 p.m.