Edith Irene (Huff) Walters

Nov. 17, 1921 – Dec. 10, 2020

Edith Walters, our beloved mom, grandma, great-grandma, and great-great-grandma, peacefully left to be with her Savior Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 after recently celebrating her 99th birthday.

Edith always had a plate of brownies or snitchen ready in her kitchen to welcome family and friends, although friends soon became family because she insisted that all her grandchildren’s friends call her Grandma, too.

She loved nature and saw the beauty of God’s creation everywhere she went, whether it was in newly harvested potatoes in Aberdeen, traveling around the country in their trailer with her husband, Jerry, or simply watching the lake and her mountain from their home in Cascade.

Edith had a deep and abiding faith in Jesus Christ and is now in her heavenly home, reunited with her family there. The family wishes to thank the staff at Touchmark Elkhorn in Meridian, Interim Health Care, and Keystone Hospice for their steadfast care for Edith during her final days.

Edith loved nothing more than to be surrounded by family. To allow that gathering, due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of Edith’s life will take place later next year.