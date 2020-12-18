DEADLINE CHANGES

Because of unexpected changes in our production schedule, deadlines will be changing for The Power County Press and The Aberdeen Times

The new deadlines have not been set, but will be within the next week.

In the meantime, if you have items to put in the paper, please call or e-mail us immediately to make sure your news and advertising arrive before the deadline.

The Deadline for the

Wednesday, Dec. 30, edition

will be Thursday, Dec. 24,

at 12 noon.

The Power County Press and The Aberdeen Times will be closed on Friday, Dec. 25, 2020, and Friday, January 1, 2021.

For more details or information, Call The Press at 208-226-5294 or The Times at 208-397-4440