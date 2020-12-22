Legal notices for Wednesday, Dec. 23

Notice of Power County Commission Meetings in 2021

|

Summons

Published in The Power County Press Dec. 23, 30, 2020, Jan. 5, 12, 2021.

IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER

SMALL CLAIMS DEPARTMENT

Case No. CV39-20-0160

SUMMONS

Garbett, Richard Todd

Power County Collections Plaintiff(s),

vs.

Julio Gonzales Defendant(s).

To the Defendant(s): You have been sued by the Plaintiff(s) in the court listed above.

Response Due at the Court Within 21 Days

File the answer form you received, with the Court Clerk at: 543 Bannock, Room 101, American Falls, ID 83211 208-226-7618

IF YOU DO NOT FILE YOUR ANSWER with the court within 21 days, the court may enter judgment against you, for the money, personal property, and/or filing and service costs.

IF YOU FILE AN ANSWER, the court will send you a notice with the date and time to appear in court. Make sure the court has your current mailing address.

Favor de notificamos, antes de la fecha de su audiencia, se necesita un interprete.

Date: 5/21/2020

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT

By: Emma Nye, Deputy Clerk

|

Summons

Published in The Power County Press Dec. 23, 30, 2020, Jan. 5, 12, 2021.

IN THE DISTRICT COURT FOR THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT FOR THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER

SMALL CLAIMS DEPARTMENT

Case No. CV39-20-0093

SUMMONS

Garbett, Richard Todd

Power County Collections Plaintiff(s),

vs.

Eric Nieto Defendant(s).

To the Defendant(s): You have been sued by the Plaintiff(s) in the court listed above.

Response Due at the Court Within 21 Days

File the answer form you received, with the Court Clerk at: 543 Bannock, Room 101, American Falls, ID 83211 208-226-7618

IF YOU DO NOT FILE YOUR ANSWER with the court within 21 days, the court may enter judgment against you, for the money, personal property, and/or filing and service costs.

IF YOU FILE AN ANSWER, the court will send you a notice with the date and time to appear in court. Make sure the court has your current mailing address.

Favor de notificamos, antes de la fecha de su audiencia, se necesita un interprete.

Date: 3/24/2020

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT

By: Emma Nye, Deputy Clerk

|

Falls Irrigation minimum assessments

Published in the Power County Press Dec. 23, 30, 2020.

NOTICE OF MINIMUM ASSESSMENTS

FOR THE OPERATION AND MAINTENANCE

OF THE FALLS IRRIGATION DISTRICT

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: The minimum Operation and Maintenance (O&M) charges for the 2020 Assessments will be levied, pursuant to the application of State Law, as set by the Board of Directors of the Falls Irrigation District at the following rates:

ADMINISTRATION FEE (PER ENTITY INVOICE) $10.00 per entity

GRAVITY DELIVERY CHARGES $57.00 per acre

IWR GRAVITY DELIVERY CHARGES $69.00 per acre

PRESSURE DELIVERY CHARGES $75.00 per acre

IWR PRESSURE DELIVERY CHARGES $87.00 per acre

2020 O&M Assessment invoices will be mailed on or before the 10th day of February 2021, and will be due and payable on or before 6:00 p.m., March 1, 2021. Payments received on or before March 1, 2021, will be allowed a 5% discount. Delinquent payments will be charged a penalty of 1% per month or portion thereof until paid in full. The penalty will be added on March 2, 2021 and the 1st day of each month following, until paid in full. There is a one acre minimum charge for Assessment charges.

Charges for water used in excess of the two-acre feet per irrigable-acre allowed by the payment of the 2020 O&M Assessments shall be as follows:

(1) THIRD ACRE FOOT USED

(1ST EXCESS ACRE FOOT): GRAVITY $28.50 P/AF

IWR GRAVITY $34.50 P/AF

PRESSURE $37.50 P/AF

IWR PRESSURE $43.50 P/AF

(2) FOURTH ACRE FOOT OR MORE USED

(2ND OR MORE EXCESS ACRE FEET): GRAVITY $42.75 P/AF

IWR GRAVITY $51.75 P/AF PRESSURE $56.25 P/AF

IWR PRESSURE $65.25 P/AF

Billings for Excess Water used during the 2021 irrigation season will be mailed on or before November 20, 2021, and will be due and payable before 6:00 p.m., December 20, 2021. In cases when regular O&M water and IWR water are mingled, the charges will be pro-rated on a percentage basis at the time the excess water charges are billed.

NOTE: If a due date comes on a weekend or holiday, the due date will be the first regular business day following.

|

Falls Irrigation correction notice

Published in the Power County Press Dec. 23, 30, 2020

NOTICE FOR CORRECTION OF ASSESSMENTS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: The Board of Directors of the Falls Irrigation District will sit as a Board of Corrections during the regular District Board Meeting, beginning at 10:00 a.m. on January 8, 2021, in the Board Room of the Falls Irrigation District office located at 310 Valdez St., American Falls, Power County, Idaho, and shall continue in session as long as may be necessary (not to exceed five working days) for review of assessed acres as may be requested by any interested persons. The Board may make such changes in the Assessment Book as may be necessary to make the book conform to the facts.

Terrell O. Sorensen

Secretary-Treasurer

Falls Irrigation District

|

P&Z hearing

planned Jan. 5

Published in The Power County Press Dec. 23, 2020.

POWER COUNTY BUILDING & ZONING

500 Pocatello Ave.

American Falls, Idaho 83211

(208) 226-7625/Fax (208) 226-7612

December 23, 2020

TO: All Interested Parties

RE: Public Hearing preliminary plat for a subdivision (Bulldog Bluff) with in Power County

Notice of Public Hearing for review of the preliminary plat of a proposed 15 lot subdivision located South of Rockland, Idaho, on approximately 40 acres, parcel # RPD2151-06 owned by George Hutchison Swan Jr. on January 5, 2021 in the Power County Annex building located at 500 Pocatello Ave., American Falls, ID, at 7:00 p.m. The proposed subdivision can be viewed at our office located at 500 Pocatello Ave., American Falls, ID 83211.

Public comment is encouraged at the time of the meeting. Written comments will be accepted if received in the office of Building Administration, 500 Pocatello Ave., American Falls, ID 83211 at the Power County Annex prior to January 6, 2021 at 12:00 p.m.

Sincerely,

Andrea Higgins

Power County

Building Official

Planning Administrator

Weed Superintendent

ADA Coordinator

|

IDL will accept

lease applications

Published in The Power County Press Dec. 23, 30, 2020, Jan. 6, 13, 20, 2021.

Legal Notice

STATE OF IDAHO LAND LEASE OPPORTUNITY

ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR AUCTION OF LEASE

Notice is hereby given pursuant to Article IX, § 8 of the Idaho Constitution and Idaho Code §§ 58-307, -310 and -313, the State of Idaho, Department of Lands (hereinafter “IDL”), will accept lease applications for public auction of the lease set forth below. Lease application deadline is Friday, January 22, 2021 by 5:00 PM (MST).

If more than one application is received for a lease(s), IDL will schedule a date, time and location for a live auction. The lease(s) will then be awarded to the bidder who will pay the highest premium bid therefore. Annual rental rates have been established by IDL.

General information regarding each lease is set forth below. Detailed information regarding each lease, including a specific legal description of the property to be leased, rental rates, and instructions to complete an application, and the application fee may be obtained by visiting IDL’s website at https://www.idl.idaho.gov/.

Lease No., Term, Use, Legal Description

M800071, 20yr, Communication Site, 0.23 acres of T12S-R31E-S35 Pt NWSWNE

Contact Meribeth Lomkin at 208-324-2561 for more information.

|

Property

disposal

Published in The Power County Press and The Aberdeen Times Dec. 23, 30, 2020.

Notice of disposal of personal property: Due to rent being in arrears for over three months, the contents of storage unit 17 at MCM Storages on 489 Johnson St., American Falls, ID, will be disposed of on January 9th, 2021. The last known renter of this unit: Francisca Perez, PO Box 667, American Falls, ID.

|

Notice to creditors

Published in The Power County Press Dec. 23, 30, 2020, Jan. 6, 2021.

Lane V. Erickson (ISB#: 5979)

RACINE OLSON PLLP.

P.O. Box 1391

Pocatello, Idaho 83204-1391

Telephone: (208) 232-6101

Fax: (208) 232-6109

E-Mail: lane@racineolson.com

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER

Case No. CV39-20-0385

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

In the matter of the Estate of:

KIP DUANE POULSON, Deceased.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that KASEY POULSON has been appointed personal representative of the estate of the above-named decedent. All persons having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must be presented to the undersigned at the address indicated and filed with the Clerk of the Court.

DATED this 17th day of December, 2020.

RACINE OLSON PLLP.

By: LANE V. ERICKSON

Attorney for Personal Representative

P.O. Box 1391

Pocatello, Idaho 83204-1391

E-Mail: lane@racineolson.com