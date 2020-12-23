It is with saddened hearts we announce the passing of Rey Saiz, at Presbyterian Hospital, in Albuquerque, NM, on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, following a sudden diagnosis of a rare cancer. Rey was 67 years young.

Rey was born on March 14, 1953, in American Falls, ID, to Benjamin and Carlota Saiz. He attended school in Aberdeen, ID. Rey worked for Knudsen Farms, Double L Manufacturing, J.B. Hunt Trucking and was an independent contract driver for Henry Industries. He married Bonnie Canfield and they had two sons, Jared and Jeremy Saiz. They later divorced and he later married Lori Miller, where they made their home in New Mexico. Rey was a man of faith and belonged to the Catholic Church. He is now with his beloved lord.

Rey is survived by his: loving wife Lori, mother Carlota Saiz, son Jared (Brandy) Saiz, step-daughter Heather (Chris) Pickard, step-son Ty (Alex) Miller, grandchildren Katie (Isidro) Montelongo, Sierra Saiz, Jordan Saiz, Ashley Saiz, Rhiannon Pickard, Jordy Miller, Riley Miller, great-grandchildren Olivia Montelongo, Sophia Montelongo, Vincent Montelongo, siblings Ben (Linda) Saiz, Rudy (Julie) Saiz, Gloria (Kenny) Phillips, Rosie Johnson, Angel Adkins, Raul (Eunice) Saiz, Lydia (Kevin) Heward, and Carl Saiz.

He is preceded in death by his father Benjamin Saiz, son Jeremy Saiz and brothers Rob and Robbie Saiz.

A memorial service will be planned for a later date in American Falls.