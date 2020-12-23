Thanks for giving to pie fundraiser

To the community,

The Power County Hospital Pink Ladies Auxiliary thanks the community for their support in the annual pie fundraiser.

We greatly appreciate the continued support throughout the years. We also thank St. John’s Lutheran Church for allowing us to use their facility, and the auxiliary members that came in and helped, Anisia Bell, and Jazmyne Nieto. Without you, this wouldn’t have been possible. Funds raised from the pie sale go to fund the annual scholarship awarded by the Pink Ladies in December.

Power County Hospital

Pink Ladies Auxiliary