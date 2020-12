The American Falls High School boys’ basketball team won its first game in nearly two years, since Jan. 10, 2019. The Beaver boys beat Gooding 35-28 on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Jeremy Henesh and Paddy Harwood led the team with seven points each.

On Friday, Dec. 18, the Beavers fell to Filer in a hard-fought…

Read the full story and more in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!