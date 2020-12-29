Legal Notices for the week of Dec. 30, 2020

Certification of A.F. street report

|

2021 election calendar for Power County

|

Notice of Power County Commission meetings in 2021

|

Bingham County Election Calendar for 2021

|

City plans hearing on vicious dog ordinance

Published in The Power County Press Dec. 30, 2020, Jan. 6, 2021.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

CITY OF AMERICAN FALLS

VICIOUS DOG ORDINANCE

A public hearing will be held before the Mayor and City Council of the City of American Falls to hear public comment on the revised Vicious Dog Ordinance.

A schedule of the revised Vicious Dog Ordinance is available at the front desk of City Hall.

HEARING DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at City Hall.

HEARING LOCATION:

American Falls City Council Chambers

550 North Oregon Trail

American Falls, Idaho 83211

City Hall is assessable to persons with disabilities. Anyone desiring accommodations for disabilities, please call the City Hall office, 208-226-2569, at least 48 hours prior to the public hearing.

PUBLIC COMMENT

IS ENCOURAGED

CITY OF AMERICAN FALLS

REBEKAH K. SORENSEN, MAYOR