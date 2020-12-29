Legal Notices for the week of Dec. 30, 2020

Certification of A.F. street report
2021 election calendar for Power County
Notice of Power County Commission meetings in 2021
Bingham County Election Calendar for 2021
City plans hearing on vicious dog ordinance
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
CITY OF AMERICAN FALLS
VICIOUS DOG ORDINANCE
A public hearing will be held before the Mayor and City Council of the City of American Falls to hear public comment on the revised Vicious Dog Ordinance.
A schedule of the revised Vicious Dog Ordinance is available at the front desk of City Hall.
HEARING DATE AND TIME: Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at City Hall.
HEARING LOCATION:
American Falls City Council Chambers
550 North Oregon Trail
American Falls, Idaho 83211
City Hall is assessable to persons with disabilities. Anyone desiring accommodations for disabilities, please call the City Hall office, 208-226-2569, at least 48 hours prior to the public hearing.
PUBLIC COMMENT
IS ENCOURAGED
CITY OF AMERICAN FALLS
REBEKAH K. SORENSEN, MAYOR
