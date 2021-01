Legal Notices starting the week of Wednesday, Jan. 6

Notice of sheriff’s sale

Douglas R. Nelson (ISB# 1580)

Brian T. Tucker (ISB# 5236)

NELSON HALL PARRY TUCKER, PLLC

490 Memorial Drive

Post Office Box 51630

Idaho Falls, Idaho 83405-1630

Telephone (208) 522-3001

Facsimile (208) 523-7254

Email: bttucker@nhptlaw.net

Attorneys for: Plaintiff

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF THE SIXTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT OF THE STATE OF IDAHO, IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF POWER

Case No. CV-2018-194

NOTICE OF SHERIFF’S SALE

THE BANK OF COMMERCE, an Idaho banking corporation, Plaintiff,

vs.

KERRY JOE WARD and CAROL JANE WARD, husband and wife, dba KJ CATTLE FEEDERS dba KJ CATTLE, WARDS WAGYU CATTLE, LLC dba WW CATTLE, and JOSEPH BOYD WARD and EMILY R. WARD, husband and wife, Defendants.

On November 24, 2020, in this proceeding, the Honorable Rick Carnaroli, District Judge, did grant and enter a Stipulated Amended Judgment, Decree of Foreclosure and Order of Sale and a Stipulated Judgment for Attorney’s Fees and Costs in favor of The Bank of Commerce and against, Defendants, Kerry Joe Ward and Carol Jane Ward, husband and wife, and Joseph Boyd Ward and Emily R. Ward, husband and wife.

Said Amended Judgment, Decree of Foreclosure, and Order of Sale and Stipulated Judgment for Attorney’s Fees and Costs, being referred to herein as “Judgments”. UNDER AND BY VIRTUE OF the Judgments and Writ of Execution Upon Judgment issued on the 24th day of November, 2020 out of said court, I am commanded to sell at public auction to the highest bidder the Real Property Collateral described in the Judgments and described below.

Home and Property located at 2692 Bragg Road, American Falls, Idaho, comprised of Parcel 1:

PARCEL 1:

A TRACT OF LAND IN THE SE1/4SE1/4 OF SECTION 13, TOWNSHIP 7 SOUTH, RANGE 31 EAST, BOISE MERIDIAN, POWER COUNTY, IDAHO, MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE EAST LINE OF SAID SECTION 13 THAT IS NORTH 327.42 FEET FROM THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 13; THENCE WEST 322.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 159.63 FEET; THENCE EAST 322.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 159.63 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Home Dairy Property, comprising Parcel 2 and 2A;

PARCEL 2:

A TRACT OF LAND IN THE E1/2SE1/4 OF SECTION 7, TOWNSHIP 7 SOUTH, RANGE 32 E.B.M. POWER COUNTY, IDAHO, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT THE SE CORNER OF SAID SECTION 7; THENCE NORTH ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID SECTION 785.36 FEET; THENCE N. 89° 38’00” W. 80.00 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; (A POINT ON THE WEST SIDE OF A DRAIN EASEMENT); THENCE N. 89° 38’00” W. 498.94 FEET; THENCE N. 492.94 FEET; THENCE N. 31° 21’00” E. 151.83 FEET; THENCE N. 69° 03’30” E. 449.17 FEET TO THE WEST SIDE OF SAID DRAIN EASEMENT; THENCE S. 786.35 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING.

EXCEPTING THEREFROM:

A PARCEL OF LAND IN THE E1/2 SE1/4 OF SECTION 7, TOWNSHIP 7 SOUTH, RANGE 32 EAST OF THE BOISE MERIDIAN, POWER COUNTY, IDAHO, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING AT THE E1/4 CORNER OF SAID SECTION; THENCE SOUTH ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID SECTION 1034.15 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 69° 01’12” WEST LEAVING SAID EAST LINE AND ALONG THE NORTHERLY LINE OF A PARCEL SHOWN ON A RECORD OF SURVEY FOR MARGARET SMITH, DATED MARCH 1979 AND RECORDED AS INST. NO. 117474, A DISTANCE OF 324.88 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID POINT BEING MARKED WITH A 1/2” REBAR AND PLASTIC CAP STAMPED PLS 843; THENCE SOUTH 06° 32’07” WEST LEAVING THE NORTHERLY LINE OF SAID RECORD OF SURVEY 363.18 FEET TO A 1/2” REBAR AND PLASTIC CAP STAMPED PLS 843; THENCE NORTH 83° 33’07” WEST 236.85 FEET TO A POINT ON THE WESTERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID RECORD OF SURVEY AND MARKED WITH A 1/2” REBAR AND PLASTIC CAP STAMPED PLS 843; THENCE NORTH 00° 08’34” EAST ALONG SAID WESTERLY BOUNDARY LINE 129.95 FEET TO A 1/2” REBAR AND PLASTIC CAP STAMPED PLS 843; THENCE NORTH 32° 04’10” EAST, CONTINUING ALONG SAID BOUNDARY LINE 152.30 FEET TO A 1/2” REBAR AND PLASTIC CAP STAMPED PLS 843; THENCE NORTH 69° 01’12” EAST ALONG THE NORTHERLY BOUNDARY LINE OF SAID RECORD OF SURVEY 210.07 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING.

PARCEL 2-A:

TOGETHER WITH AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS 60 FEET IN WIDTH, THE CENTER LINE OF WHICH IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE EAST LINE 1176.36 FEET NORTH OF THE SE CORNER OF SAID SECTION 7; THENCE W. 80 FEET TO THE EAST LINE OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY.

Fort Gibbs Property comprising of Parcel 3:

A TRACT OF LAND IN THE SE1/4 SW1/4 OF SECTION 7, TOWNSHIP 7 SOUTH, RANGE 32 EAST OF THE BOISE MERIDIAN, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT A POINT FROM WHICH THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 7 BEARS SOUTH 89° 36’00” WEST, 1306.40 FEET, SAID POINT BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THE SE1/4SW1/4; THENCE NORTH 0°11’13” WEST, ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID SE1/4SW1/4, 787.97 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89°45’15” EAST 293.97 FEET; THENCE FROM A TANGENT BEARING SOUTH 37°43’35” EAST, ALONG A CURVE TO THE LEFT, HAVING A RADIUS OF 1770.00 FEET, THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 30°03’57” FOR AN ARC LENGTH OF 928.80 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 1°02’13” WEST, 226.49 FEET TO A POINT ON THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SECTION 7; THENCE SOUTH 89°36’00” WEST, ALONG SAID SOUTH LINE, 1018.28 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

EXCEPTING THEREFROM:

THE SOUTH 30.00 FEET OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED TRACT FOR A COUNTY ROAD EASEMENT.

ALSO EXCEPTING THEREFROM:

A TRACT OF LAND IN THE SE1/4SW1/4 OF SECTION 7, TOWNSHIP 7 SOUTH, RANGE 32 EAST, BOISE MERIDIAN, POWER COUNTY, IDAHO, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

COMMENCING AT THE SW CORNER OF SAID SECTION 7; THENCE NORTH 89°36’00” EAST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SECTION 1752.25 FEET; THENCE NORTH 0°24’00” WEST 30.00 FEET TO THE NORTH SIDE OF AN EXISTING COUNTY ROAD THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; THENCE NORTH 0°24’00” WEST, 208.00 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89°36’00” EAST 210.00 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 0°24’00” EAST, 208.00 FEET TO THE NORTH SIDE OF SAID COUNTY ROAD; THENCE SOUTH 89°36’00” WEST ALONG SAID ROAD 210.00 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING.

Bragg Property comprising of Parcel 4

PARCEL 4:

TOWNSHIP 7 SOUTH, RANGE 32 EAST, BOISE MERIDIAN, POWER COUNTY, IDAHO;

SECTION 18: LOTS 3 AND 4; E1/2SW1/4, LESS THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED PROPERTY:

BEGINNING AT THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SAID SECTION 18, WHICH IS MARKED BY A 5/8” REBAR AND AL. CAP MARKED PLS 843; THENCE NORTH 0°24’27” WEST ALONG THE WEST LINE OF SAID SECTION 18, A DISTANCE OF 1257.84 FEET; THENCE NORTH 88 °15’25” EAST 601.29 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00°24’27” WEST, 260.88 FEET; THENCE NORTH 89°48’21” EAST 2020.77 FEET TO A POINT ON THE EAST LINE OF SAID SW1/4; THENCE SOUTH 00°25’32” EAST ALONG SAID EAST LINE, 1534.98 TO THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF SAID SW1/4; THENCE SOUTH 89°48’21” WEST ALONG THE SOUTH LINE OF SAID SECTION 18, A DISTANCE OF 2622.38 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING.

EXCEPT COUNTY ROAD.

Home and Property located at 2383 Barnes Road (also known as 2575 Smith Road), American Falls, Idaho, comprising of Parcel 5, 6 and 6A

PARCEL 5:

A TRACT OF LAND IN LOT 4, SECTION 7, TOWNSHIP 7 SOUTH, RANGE 32 EAST, BOISE MERIDIAN, POWER COUNTY, IDAHO MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING ON THE SOUTH LINE OF SECTION 7, TOWNSHIP 7 SOUTH, RANGE 32 EAST, BOISE MERIDIAN, POWER COUNTY, IDAHO, THAT IS NORTH 89°59’45” EAST 586.30 FEET FROM THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 7; THENCE NORTH 89°59’45” EAST 720.0 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE EAST LINE OF LOT 4 OF SAID SECTION 7; THENCE NORTH 0°16’30” EAST ON THE EAST LINE OF LOT 4 OF SAID SECTION 7 FOR A DISTANCE OF 444,70 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE SOUTH EASEMENT LINE OF 50-FOOT DRAINAGE EASEMENT; THENCE NORTH 63°49’10” WEST ON SAID SOUTH EASEMENT LINE 394.90 FEET; THENCE NORTH 72°46’10” WEST ON SAID SOUTH EASEMENT LINE 381.30 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 0°16’30” WEST 732.0 FEET, MORE OR LESS, TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. EXCEPT COUNTY ROAD ALONG THE SOUTH BOUNDARY.

PARCEL 6:

A TRACT OF LAND IN THE E1/2SE1/4 OF SECTION 7, TOWNSHIP 7 SOUTH, RANGE 32 E.B.M. POWER COUNTY, IDAHO, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT THE SE CORNER OF SAID SECTION 7; THENCE NORTH ALONG THE EAST LINE OF SAID SECTION 785.36 FEET; THENCE N. 89°38’00” W. 80.00 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING; (A POINT ON THE WEST SIDE OF A DRAIN EASEMENT); THENCE N. 89°38’00” W. 498.94 FEET; THENCE N. 492.94 FEET; THENCE N. 31°21’00” E. 151.83 FEET; THENCE N. 69°03’30” E. 449.17 FEET TO THE WEST SIDE OF SAID DRAIN EASEMENT; THENCE S. 786.35 FEET TO THE TRUE POINT OF BEGINNING.

PARCEL 6A:

ALSO, AN EASEMENT FOR INGRESS AND EGRESS 60 FEET IN WIDTH, THE CENTER LINE OF WHICH IS DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS:

BEGINNING AT A POINT ON THE EAST LINE 1176.36 FEET NORTH OF THE SE CORNER OF SAID SECTION 7; THENCE W. 80 FEET TO THE EAST LINE OF THE ABOVE DESCRIBED PROPERTY.

(“Real Property Collateral”) herein.

Together with improvements, appurtenances and water rights, however evidenced as is necessary to satisfy the amounts secured by the mortgage foreclosed in the judgment including the costs of sale and accruing interest.

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on the 26th day of January, 2021, at the hour of 11:00 a.m. at 543 Bannock Ave., American Falls, Idaho. I will in obedience to said Judgments and the Writ of Execution Upon Judgment, sell the property herein described, or so much thereof as may be necessary to satisfy the judgments described herein, together with accruing costs and interest at public auction to the highest bidder for cash, lawful money of the United States of America.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED THAT if there is any excess sale proceeds after the Judgments are satisfied those amounts shall be paid to the Court for further distribution.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED THAT pursuant to Idaho Code Section 11-402, there exists a redemption period of six (6) months of the date of sale.

The Sheriff, by Certificate of Sale, will transfer the right, title, and interest of the judgment debtors in and to the property at the time of execution or attachment was levied. The Sheriff will also give possession but does not guarantee clear title nor continued possessory right to the purchaser. The Sheriff sells all property “as is”, “whereas”, and without any guarantee or warranty whatsoever.

All bidders must register with the Sheriff prior to the start of the sale and must have in their possession sufficient cash or a letter of credit from their bank or financial institution guarantying the availability of funds. Payment by cash or certified funds is due by 3:00 p.m. on the day of sale.

YOU ARE FURTHER NOTIFIED THAT Plaintiff, The Bank of Commerce, may purchase the property by making a credit bid against the amount due on the Judgments together with any additional or supplemental Judgment amounts entered by the Court. All other bids shall be paid in cash or certified funds.

You may contact Brian T. Tucker whose address is P.O. Box 51630, Idaho Falls, Idaho 83405-1560 and whose telephone number is (208)522-3001, for specific information regarding the location of the property and the foreclosure.

As of November 25, 2020, there remains unpaid upon the Judgments the sum of $868,665.03, plus accrued and accruing costs and interest as permitted by law plus additional attorney fees and costs, if any, determined by the court.

IN WITNESS OF THE HAND of the Honorable Rick Carnaroli, the District Judge herein presiding.

DATED. December 8, 2020

POWER COUNTY SHERIFF

By: B. Morris, Deputy

Unclaimed

property

Unclaimed Property Notice

Why would anyone have unclaimed money? Unclaimed money consists of forgotten bank accounts, refund checks, utility deposits, wages, tax refunds and more. The Idaho State Treasurer’s Unclaimed Property Division acts as a consumer protection agency to ensure forgotten funds are returned to their rightful owners. Check online for your name at YourMoney.Idaho.gov.