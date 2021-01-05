P.C. Hospital starts COVID-19 vaccinations

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The Power County Hospital received its first 100 or so doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, Dec. 22 and started inoculating staff on Wednesday, Dec. 23.

The first group to be prioritized for vaccines were Power County Hospital staff members that will be working directly with COVID-19 patients. The hospital is following a state issued priority list for the vaccines. The first to receive a shot included nurses, a housekeeper, and a provider, said Debbie Cutforth, the hospital’s infection control officer….

