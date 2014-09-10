Lepp Cardona, 57, of American Falls, passed away September 8, 2014. Funeral services are pending. A full obituary will be available and condolences may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.
|
Thanks for reading!
Read more in this week's print edition.Subscribe Today!
Lepp – The first man to shake my hand when I got home from the war. He will always be remembered!
Lepp – The greatest smile the kindest eyes. His home was always open to the neighborhood. That included me! I truly will miss you but will see you soon with our Lord Jesus.