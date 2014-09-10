Press Obituaries

Lepp Cardona

Lepp Cardona, 57, of American Falls, passed away September 8, 2014. Funeral services are pending. A full obituary will be available and condolences may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.

 

  1. Red
    September 27, 2014 at 6:41 pm

    Lepp – The first man to shake my hand when I got home from the war. He will always be remembered!

  2. Vanessa Matosich
    March 23, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Lepp – The greatest smile the kindest eyes. His home was always open to the neighborhood. That included me! I truly will miss you but will see you soon with our Lord Jesus.

