Don B. Moss passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016, in Hamilton, MT.

Don was born in American Falls, ID, on June 3, 1926 to Irvin and Velma Moss. He was raised in Rockland, ID, on a dry farm on the west side of town and went to school in Rockland. He grew up a true cowboy, doing all that entails. He and his brothers worked hard in their growing up years.

He married Helen Simns and four children were added to their family, Ivan, John, Sharrie and Donna. Don and Helen were later divorced. Don later met and married Arlene Dahle. She brought six children to add to the family, David, Jim, Linda, Russal, Paul and Dennis. Don and Arlene were also later divorced.

Don spent his life as a rancher and master welder. He was very good at what he did. He was a very caring person and was always willing to help anyone in need or to help in any way that he could. He wasn’t judgmental and always tried to see the good in people.

Don loved good music, good food and family.

He lived in Idaho, Arizona, Utah and Montana. He made many friends wherever he lived.

Don is survived by his children Ivan, Sherry and Donna; 31 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren and two on the way; his brother, Dave Moss, and sister, Carol Jensen; along with many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Irvin and Velma Moss; one brother, Keith Moss; and son, John Moss.

Services will be held at a later date.