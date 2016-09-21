Simplot reaches agreement to reduce emissions

In June, the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) signed an agreement with the Simplot Don Plant, a fertilizer factory in eastern Power County, to dramatically reduce airborne emissions.

The agreement includes plans to reduce fluoride and other emissions from the plant’s water reclaim cooling towers. The cooling towers are a major source of these emissions. They are also chiefly responsible for the distinctive odor that is often recognized in the Chubbuck and Pocatello area, particularly during winter inversions.

DEQ created this agreement, called a “consent order,” when fluoride above the allowed limit was detected in …

