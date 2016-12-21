Lady Beavers get first win

The American Falls girls’ varsity basketball team traveled to Gooding Monday, Dec. 12, in hopes of getting their first win of the season. The Lady Beavers came back with that goal accomplished winning decisively 63-34.

American Falls then traveled to North Fremont Tuesday, Dec. 13, in a rematch game. North Fremont got the best of American Falls once more as they went on to win 53-22.

