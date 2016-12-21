Recount shows no major voting system problems

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

A recount of the November state senator race for District 28, requested by state senate candidate Mike Saville, a Democrat, found him still trailing behind the incumbent, Jim Guthrie, a Republican.

However, the exercise was more to test the equipment of the two counties where he ran, Power and Bannock, Saville said. In his opinion, Power County’s equipment is up to date and adequate.

“Power County has the latest technology,” Saville wrote in an email. “Hats off to the clerk’s office and the Power County Commissioners, who funded the latest ballot counting technology.”

