Beverly Kay Westover

Beverly Kay Thompson Westover was born Oct. 29, 1931 in Idaho Falls. She lived in Shelley, ID, and then moved to Aberdeen. She graduated from Aberdeen High School and then went to Brigham Young University in Provo, UT. There she met the love of her live, Ruel J. Westover from San Bernadino, CA. They were married on Dec. 30, 1952, in the Idaho Falls Temple. This would be their 64th wedding anniversary. They were blessed with eight children, two girls and six boys. Kay came from a family of six girls and two boys. She has 37 grandchildren and 47 great grandchildren. She is survived by her family members above and her sister Shirley Kendell of Aberdeen.

She is preceded in death by her parents Ray and Ruby Thompson, four sisters and two brothers.

Kay devoted her life to loving her husband and children, teaching them values of righteousness and eternal values handed down by past generations. Kay brought a bit of heaven to her home here on earth. Beverly Kay Thompson Westover’s lasting legacy is her family. To her family she is now part of those noble and great spirits in heaven.

A viewing will be held Friday, Dec. 30, at 12 with funeral services at 1 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Aberdeen First Ward, 149 W. Central in Aberdeen, ID. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.