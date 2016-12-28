Aberdeen council rewrites home occupation ordinance

The Aberdeen City Council has approved a number of changes dealing with home occupation licenses.

With the changes made, a person seeking a home occupation license must obtain written consent from the owners of all adjoining properties within 150 feet of the proposed home occupation. A form showing consent shall be on the application as approved by the city.

Prior to opening or beginning a home occupation, an application shall be made to the planning and zoning board. The applicant shall be granted a permit if the applicant complies with all city ordinances and regulations. If the conditions set forth are not complied with, the planning and zoning board shall conduct a public hearing and shall determine whether the application shall be approved or denied. …

Read the full story in the print edition of The Aberdeen Times! Subscribe Today!