Who’s right?

A dead clock is right twice a day. The woman is always right. The odds vary in both circumstances but just the other day, I had the experience of witnessing both at the same time.

“Preston, our clock is dead,” said my wife, Adriana.

“No it’s not, it’s just a few minutes ahead,” said I. (Which it was. The time was around 8:40 p.m. and the clock showed 8:45 p.m.)

Couple of days go by and around lunch I look up and see the clock is at the same position it was when Adriana mentioned it. Sure enough, Adriana was right. I was wrong. And the clock was right, despite it not running. I placed a new battery in it, got the time right, and now it’s right just as much as my wife is.

Ever since being engaged, I was always told, no matter what, that the wife is always right. No matter what! That is a concept I’m still trying to grasp, yet it’s starting to settle, little by little.

For example, my wife just told me we were out of toilet paper. I told her it was hard to believe, not that I didn’t believe her, but I felt like we just bought some a week prior. I look around the house for another roll and what I found wasn’t that shocking. I was wrong… again.

“Is it hard to believe now?” she asked.

“It’s still hard to believe,” I responded.

I think that’s why one of my favorite shows is The Price Is Right. Even if I’m wrong, as long as I’m not as wrong as the others, I can still win.

“$450, Drew.”

“Total retail price… $565!” No where near it, but who cares, I’m playing Plinko!

One thing I think I got right was Christmas presents this year. Obviously, the monetary value and grandiosity of the gifts doesn’t matter, I think I did a good job at getting my family things that will hold sentimental value to them. I got my brother, Robert, a video game and online pass. Doesn’t seem very sentimental, but we will be able to play one another and talk to each other. Simple things that bring us closer.

As Christmas has passed and the new year approaches, I will be putting together a small list of things I want to resolve in 2017. I’m sure others are as well. One thing I will be putting at the top of the list is giving in and accepting that my wife is always right, even when she is wrong.