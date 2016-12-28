Rockland boys overwhelmed by Leadore

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

Turnovers helped Raft River overcome the Rockland High School boys’ basketball team on Tuesday, Dec. 20, said Rockland coach Scott Lish. Rockland traveled to Raft River for the game, losing 74-54.

“We turned the ball over way too much to stay competitive with a good team like Raft River. We need to take better care of it in the future if we want to see continued success,” Lish said.

Rockland turned the ball over 29 times compared to Raft River’s 13. Raft River’s top twins, …

Read the full story in the print edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!