School board plans scaled-down version of failed school bond

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

The American Falls School Board will ask taxpayers for a scaled-down version of the failed bond from last May. Instead of a $12.5 million, the district will ask for a little less than $9 million. This will be the third time the board asked for a bond to improve the American Falls Intermediate School.

That lower amount will build 24 classrooms, down from 27 classrooms that the district asked for in May. The vote in May failed with a 63 percent majority voting for it, just short of the two thirds supermajority needed for the bond to pass.

The new building will replace the current fifth grade building at the American Falls Intermediate School, which school officials say is outdated. Third grade will move from Hillcrest Elementary, which school officials say is overcrowded, to the new building. …

