Hospital bond to be on May ballot

Hospital looking for volunteers to form committee in support of bond

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

Voters will decide again if the Power County Hospital gets renovated. The Power County Hospital Board will ask voters for a bond in the May election, said Dallas Clinger, hospital administrator.

The board asked for a bond in November. That election saw 60 percent of voters in favor of the bond, less than the two thirds needed for the bond to pass. The board feels that many voters did not know enough about the bond to make an informed decision, Clinger said.

“I was disappointed, but I was also motivated,” Clinger said. He cited the high voter turnout during the November general election as one reason the bond failed. With such a high turnout, it was likely that some voters did not know about the hospital bond, he said. The board hopes to further educate the public about the bond before the May election.

The hospital will hold a meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at 7 p.m. Those who are interested in learning more about the improvements are encouraged to attend the meeting. It will be held at the hospital administrative annex at 488 Highland in American Falls, across the street from the hospital’s emergency room. …

