Hospital board addresses issues about bond

Voters will decide on a bond for a Power County Hospital renovation during the Tuesday, May 16, election. The Power County Hospital District Board of Directors hopes to excite the community with its plans for a renovated and expanded hospital, enough to reach the two-thirds vote necessary to pass the bond.

Last November, a similar bond proposal failed to gain traction, with only 60 percent of the vote.

The bond this time around will be not as much as the $15.25 million the board asked for in November. The hospital will put in $300,000 of its money into the renovation project, dropping the bond to slightly less than $15 million.

Community members brought concerns and issues to hospital board members, as well as administrator Dallas Clinger, in a meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Board members also addressed issues they heard from the first time they tried to pass the bond.

However, the plans for the major renovation, expansion and remodel has not changed, Clinger said. Every renovation in the plan was essential, the board felt.

“There’s really no fat to be cut out,” he said.

Hospital bond and school bond

Several community members, including former American Falls city council member Dean Weaver, felt the hospital bond competed in voters’ minds and pocket books with an upcoming school bond. The school bond, proposed by the American Falls School District, would replace the American Falls Intermediate School with a new building. The school district will ask voters for the new building in March.

Clinger, who also sits on the school board, said both projects are essential to the community, and voters do not need to choose one above the other….

