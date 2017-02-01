Pearl Funk

Masie “Pearl” Elizabeth Christina Louise Schultz was born to Gottlieb and Louise Schultz Jan. 6, 1920 in Sterling, ID. She passed away Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.

She married Ewald “Tony” Funk on March 31, 1939 in Pocatello, ID. They moved from Idaho to Athena, OR, in 1946 and opened “Funks of Athena”, a general mercantile store which they ran for 30 years, along with a children’s store in Walla Walla and another store in Milton-Freewater, OR. They moved to Walla Walla in 1976 and ran Empire Builder Antiques. Pearl also worked for Meier & Frank Company in Portland, OR.

Pearl was a lifetime member of the American Legion Auxiliary, serving as President of Athena #130, Department President, Department of Oregon in 1965 with the National Convention in Portland, OR, that year and as National Chaplin in 1983 during the National Convention in Seattle. She attended many national conventions, travelling across the country via train. She was active in the March of Dimes and Camp Fire Girls. She was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran in Walla Walla, WA.

She was preceded in death by her husband, and sisters, Hilda Roth Dimmick and Dorothy Morgan. She is survived by her daughters, Elizabeth Maland and Peggy Simpson; five grandchildren, Michael, Christopher, and Jonathan Maland, Christina (Simpson) Jacobs and Annaliese (Simpson) Krzyzanek; and 11 great-grandchildren, Lauren and Ian Maland, Jake Maland, and Thilmer, Stirn, Isaacs and Chalmers Maland, Joel and Julie Jacobs, Katherine and Alexander Krzyzanek.

Viewing and visitation were held on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Graveside services were held on Saturday, Jan. 28, at 11 a.m. at the Aberdeen Cemetery of Aberdeen, ID.

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Legion of Athena #130 through the Herring Groseclose Funeral Home, 315 W Alder, Walla Walla, WA. 99362.