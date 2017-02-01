Picture of the week: Pronghorn or antelope?

Calls first started coming in late last week about a herd of mule deer settling in near Rainbow Road between American Falls and Pocatello, but when we came upon them, we first thought they were antelope. A quick search on a smart phone said there are no antelope in Idaho, but pronghorn are here. Sometimes people get them mixed up, although pronghorn are not part of the antelope family, according to that smart phone. Whatever they are, the herd was large as they tried to come down from the hills and find something to eat.