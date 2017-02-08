Carma J. Shackelford passed away Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 following a brief illness. Carma was born April 10, 1935 to Donald and Naomi Durrant in Idaho Falls, ID. She was one of six children.

In 1954 she met the man of her dreams. While walking home one day with friends this handsome man named Charles James Shackelford pulled up on his Harley to say hello to the girls. He gave a couple of them a ride while Carma stood back and watched and waited for them to return. He looked at Carma and asked “would you like a ride?” Carma got on the bike and Charles headed out of town and never looked back with Carma’s arms around him. Well, as you can tell, this was the beginning for them. They were married on Dec. 19, 1954 and just recently celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary. Carma was an amazing woman, wife, mother and grandmother.

In 1956 she and Charles moved from town out to the farm and have lived in the same place for 61 years. It was an incredibly hard life for them trying to establish the farm and make a living for them, but with hard work and dedication they made it. Carma helped the love of her life in the fields while maintaining an immaculate home and raising six children.

She loved golfing. Her delight was to beat her daughter Val to the green. She couldn’t hit it very far each time, but she always seemed to get there first. She would just giggle.

Carma is survived by her love Charles James Shackelford; children, Clay Charles (Kathy) Shackelford, Lance David (Irene) Shackelford, Bradley James (Jan) Shackelford, Valerie Ann (Terry) Krehbiel, Lisa Ellen (Wade) Alonzo, and Amy Miles; grandchildren, Josh, Sarah, Lyndsey, Crystal, Jennifer, Charlie, Mike, Becky, James, Karalee, Jackson, Mollie, Jessica and Hannah; great-grands, Sadie, Hunter, Llewyn, Ian, Maddie, Makenzie, Preston, Andrew, Luke, Emily, Emma Jean, Giselle and Alex; and by her sister, DonEtta Hulkovich.

Carma is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Donald; and sisters, Colleen and Arletta.

A celebration of life will be held this spring. Look for future information to be in a future edition. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.wilksfuneralhome.com or through mail to Charles Shackelford at P.O. Box 310, Aberdeen, Idaho 83210.