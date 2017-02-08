Dan Allen Reynolds, 55, lost his battle with cancer on Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 in Wichita, KS.

Born in American Falls, ID, on May 11, 1961, he was the son of George Reynolds and Stiney Whipkey. He attended Aberdeen district for his school years.

Dan was married to Jodi Kendall for seven years with whom they had two wonderful children, Keisha and Dustin. They were later divorced. Dan was later married to Linda Keith and they were together for 24 years in which he gained a son, Justin, and they welcomed a daughter, Ashley. They were later separated in 2011. Dan lived in Sandwich, IL, and spent many years living in Aberdeen, ID, until he moved to Fredonia, KS, where he spent the last five years of his life. Dan worked at Cobalt boats and enjoyed the many friends he made there.

Dan enjoyed being outdoors no matter what he was doing. His passion for fishing and hunting was a love like none other.

Dan is survived by his four children, Keisha (Shane) Dial of Idaho falls, Ashley Reynolds of Aberdeen, Dustin (Jamie) Reynolds and Justin Beck of Pocatello; mother, Stiney Whipkey; brothers, Troy (Karla) Reynolds, John (Glinda) Reynolds; sister, Julie (John) Seiwert; and six grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

Dan was greeted and proceeded in death with father, George; brothers, Gerald and Kelly; nephew, Derik; and best friend, Marvin.

Dan will always be remembered for his character, his pride, and his love for warm weather, fishing and beer. He was a man who was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to all the doctors, friends and family who kept Dan’s spirits lifted, and all of the overwhelming support that was received after he joined our Heavenly Father.

Cremation has taken place under the guidance of Wickham Family Funeral Home of Fredonia. Services will be held at a later date.