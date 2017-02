To the editor,

To the community, thank you for your generous support of our annual Scholastic Book Fair. It was a great success because of you. With the profit from the fair, we were able to get 117 books for our library. A special thanks to Heather Boldt, Aberdeen PTSA, and the volunteers who helped set up, staff, and take down the book fair. We couldn’t do it without you.

Sincerely,

Kathy Claunch

Elementary Librarian