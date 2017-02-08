Beavers still trying to figure it out

by Preston Crompton

Press Staff Writer

The American Falls Beavers varsity basketball team has gone through rough patches throughout the season, but according to head coach Chris Fehringer, this one was a little tougher.

“We usually talk about the games in the locker room after they’re over, but the last couple have been tough,” said Fehringer.

American Falls hosted Snake River Friday, Feb. 3, in a rematch from a blowout game on Jan. 28. The Beavers came out of the gate slow and couldn’t keep up, as they fell 65-28.

“I thought the team played better this time around than when we played at Snake,” added Fehringer. “They put up 80 points on us the last game and we cut that down some this time.” …

Read the full story in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!