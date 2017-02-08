A.F. superintendent announces retirement

by Daniel Moore

Press Staff Writer

Longtime American Falls School District Superintendent Ron Bolinger announced his retirement last week, in a staff email and in a letter to the American Falls School Board of Trustees. Bolinger served as superintendent for the last 22 years. He will start retirement this summer.

While still enthusiastic about education and the district, age is catching up to him, he said. He will turn 69 this year.

“We have one of the best teaching staff anywhere,” Bolinger said. “I’m leaving it in good hands. We have a school board that is second to none. I feel good about that fact. We just have really good people.”

The school board will soon start the search for a replacement. They will be helped by the Idaho State School Board Association, which will perform the initial screening of candidates.

The board will interview a half dozen or so candidates, and select three finalists that will be presented to the community. After receiving community feedback and performing a second interview, the board will make a final decision on a candidate. It is a transparent process, Bolinger said.

School board chair Bruce Hauber said Bolinger has performed well in his position.

“I think he has done a tremendous job for the school and the kids of the community,” Hauber said.

Bolinger worked in the district for 45 years. He started as a sixth grade teacher at Hillcrest Elementary school in 1972. He taught at Filer Elementary School for one year before coming to American Falls….

