Bud Kelly, 92, peacefully passed away on Friday, Feb. 10, 2017, at the Idaho State Veteran’s Home. Bud was born Oct. 11, 1924, to Robert and Phoebe Kelly in Rockland, ID. Bud lived his early life in Rockland, ID.

The family moved to American Falls after the sale of the homestead in Rockland. Upon graduation from American Falls High School, Bud received a diploma in one hand and his draft papers in the other, serving in the 17th Airborne during World War II and parachuting into Northern France and serving in the Battle of the Bulge. Bud was captured as a POW, later receiving a Purple Heart and a Bronze Star.

Bud started his career at Davis Mortuary and served as the Power County Coroner for 40 years. At the time of his retirement, he was the longest serving, elected official in the State of Idaho. Bud spent the next 12 years as a foster grandparent aiding his daughter, Vicki, at Hillcrest Elementary School in American Falls. Bud married his wife, Mary Genevieve Rasmussen, on July 5, 1945. They were blessed with two children: a daughter, Vicki Mayer (Carl); and a son, Michael Kelly (Susan); six grandchildren, Carl James, Mark, Matthew Mayer, Kraig, Brock and Kimbra Kelly; and seven great-grandchildren.

Bud was a dedicated member of the LDS Church, participating in the baptisms of new members. Bud was proud to live independently until the age of 91, at which time he relocated to the Idaho Veteran’s Home. Bud was always a talented athlete and as of late an enthusiastic Raiders fan.

Bud was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Gen; his parents; eight brothers; and 1 sister. Bud loved his family, friends and his community. Bud consistently represented honor, integrity, loyalty and a strong display of service and fairness with everyone he met.

There was a viewing from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, at Davis-Rose Mortuary, and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, at the American Falls LDS Stake Center. A service will follow at 11 a.m.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.

