I’m not a coffeeholic, or am I?

by Dr. James L. Snyder

Nothing smells better in the morning than a fresh pot of coffee in the kitchen. The Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage has it set so that at a certain time in the morning, the coffee begins brewing and we wake up to that wonderful aroma.

I did have a little glitch this past week. I had to go in for my yearly blood test. If you ever had your blood taken, you know you are not supposed to eat or drink anything after midnight in order for them to be able to take the correct blood sample.

When I went to the doctor’s office that morning I said to the nurse, “You are the bravest person I know.”

She looked at me rather quizzically and I explained. “Not having my morning coffee makes me a raging grouch of a person.” And I meant it.

She laughed and said, “That may be true, but I have the needle I’m going to stick in your arm.” With that, she laughed, but I did not return the merriment.

Growing up, my parents drank coffee, but it was that terrible instant coffee. How anybody can drink that is beyond me.

I distinctly remember the first time I had a real cup of coffee.

I was helping my grandfather with some lawn work and about midmorning he looked at me and said, “Son, how old are you?”

I thought it was a rather silly thing for my grandfather to ask, but I retorted with a cheerful “I’m 14, grandpa.”

“That’s good,” he said to me smiling, “you’re old enough for some real coffee, let’s go inside.”

That is when I was introduced to real coffee. To this day, I am not quite sure how he did it, but I know he put a lot of energy into his coffee. It was coffee perked on an old-fashioned wood stove in the kitchen.

Not long ago about the middle of the morning, she looked at me while I was drinking a cup of coffee and asked a strange question. “How much coffee have you had today?”

I very carefully said, “This is the only cup of coffee I remember drinking today.”

“I’m not so sure,” she said rather hesitatingly, “this is the third pot of coffee I made today.”

“I think,” she said very seriously, “that you are a coffeeholic.”

She was not finished with her little coffee chat, “I think you are drinking too much coffee and should consider cutting back a little bit. Caffeine isn’t good for you.”

I am not sure where all that came from, but I will “think” about what she just said. I do not plan to do anything about it, because I think she would not like to be around someone like me who has not had his coffee for the day.

I have so many other things to think of, just like the apostle Paul said, “Finally, brethren, whatsoever things are true, whatsoever things are honest, whatsoever things are just, whatsoever things are pure, whatsoever things are lovely, whatsoever things are of good report; if there be any virtue, and if there be any praise, think on these things” (Philippians 4:8).

This is what I am going to be thinking on, but not on cutting back on my coffee.

The Rev. James L. Snyder is pastor of the Family of God Fellowship, 1471 Pine Road, Ocala, FL 34472. He lives with his wife in Silver Springs Shores. Call him at 352-687-4240 or e-mail jamessnyder2@att.net. The church web site is www.whatafellowship.com.