Rockland boys beat Challis twice

The Rockland High School boys’ basketball team played, and won, against Challis two times last week. They played them on Monday, Feb. 6, at their last home game, and Friday, Feb. 10, in Challis. The Feb. 6 game was a makeup game from earlier in the season.

After recognizing its seniors on Feb. 6, Rockland started off slow against Challis. Challis racked up 22 points to Rockland’s 13 in the first quarter. Rockland came back from the first quarter with a vengeance, outscoring Challis 21-9 and 16-12 in the next two quarters.

Challis then came back strong, holding Rockland to 17 while scoring 21 points in the fourth. Rockland was able to hole its lead, and finished the game 67-64.

