Tiger wrestlers finish regular season strong

The Aberdeen Tiger wrestling team hosted their final home match of the year on Monday, Feb. 6. They honored their senior, Trey Peck, 170 lbs, and all Aberdeen Wrestling Alumni that were present. The match opened with the entire Tiger wrestling team from kindergarten through middle school and high school running onto the mat together through strobe lights, fog, and music. They circled on the mat and the sixty plus wrestlers did Tiger Jacks together. Including the wrestlers that were not present that night there are over eighty kids involved in the entire program this year.

