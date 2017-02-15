Aberdeen receives DEQ wastewater planning grant

The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) announced on Monday, Feb. 6, the award of a wastewater planning grant in the amount of $20,000 to the city of Aberdeen in Bingham County.

The funds will be used to prepare a wastewater planning document and an environmental report. The purpose of the project is to evaluate the current wastewater system and address future discharge limits.

