Dale Everett Mounce was born on Dec. 18, 1970 in Burley, ID, to Betsy Mounce and Lloyd Bean. He passed away on Jan. 25, 2017.

He is survived by his son, Christopher Mounce, his parents, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Bessie and Everett Mounce and Lock and Julia Bean.

A memorial service for Dale will be announced at a later time.

