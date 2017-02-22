Six wrestlers heading to state

The American Falls High School wrestling team has been through its own fair share of ups and downs throughout the year with highlights like beating bigger schools like Kellogg and Priest River with fewer wrestlers than normal.

Part of the downs were the early growing pains with younger wrestlers and a younger team as well as a handful of wrestlers being cut from the team for violations of school policies.

With the season coming closer to a close, another high point has been made for six wrestlers, Russell Adkins, Boone Giulio, Wyatt Kearn, John Blair, Cameron Henesh and Juan Mata. These six wrestlers pushed their way to the state tournament that will be held in Nampa Friday and Saturday, Feb. 24, and 25.

