Tigers get put out of district tournament

After winning their play in game for the district tournaments, the Aberdeen Tiger boys’ basketball team lost the next two games to get put out of the district tournaments.

The Tigers played the district play in game on Monday, Feb. 13, and beat Malad 63-44.

“Our play in game to get to the district game was played well by our team,” coach Stephen Grigg said.

Jaxon Wahlen led the team with 17 total points, Jake Hall scored 13, Dallon Elliott and Dexton Wallace each scored eight points, Bo Knittel scored seven, Victor Klassen scored six and Alec Feld and Ryan England each scored two points.

Five three-point shots were made, with Hall and Elliott each making two and Wahlen making one.

Wallace snatched eight rebounds for the night with Knittel and Bryson Foster each getting six, Hall got five, Wahlen got four, Mitchell Spence got three and Klassen, England and Elliott each got one rebound.

Elliott got three steals for the night, Hall, Foster and Wallace got two each and Klassen got one steal against Malad.

The Tiger’s next game was Wednesday, Feb. 15, against the number one ranked Bear Lake. The Tigers fell 59-39.

