Thanks to wonderful community

To the editor,

We at the Aberdeen Senior Center want to give a big thanks to a wonderful community. The senior center’s fifth annual Valentine’s Day dinner was a great success because of so many.

There are some very giving people in our little town. Not only did they come and donate their time, but donated their hard earned cash, as well. Some of our very hard working volunteers were: Nancy Wiebe, Velia Velasques Owens, Dawn Moon, Kimmie England, Sister Costa, Sister Smith, Sue Wilcox, Heather Boldt, Bertha Cook, Cory Rowbury, Shannon Cornforth, Julie Beck, Jordan Johns, Chuck Arrendondo, Russell Sidell, Amy Sidell, Laura and Leland Sorensen and Sylvia Gunter. They volunteered their time and talents and we are so grateful.

The Aberdeen wrestling team (our wonderful boys) also showed up and worked hard all night. Not only did they volunteer their time, but they also donated their tips plus $200 of their own fundraising money. It is very heartwarming to realize that these fine young men understand the importance of home delivered meals in our community. Thanks to Shannon Cornforth, Julie Beck, Jordan Johns and parents as they have emphasized the importance of helping our seniors, hard work and integrity to these fine young men.

This year we had some very generous sponsors. Among these are: Dr. Mitch Driscoll, Driscoll Brothers, Terry and Valerie Krehbiel, Wallace Drug and the Aberdeen wrestling team. Thank you for all that you do in our community and your willingness to support the Aberdeen Senior Center. We greatly appreciate it.

There is an increasing demand for home delivered meals in our area and many that are having problems making ends meet. It is a wonderful thing when our community comes together and helps with the costs of some of these meals. This is what our fundraisers are for.

From my heart to yours, thank you.

Manager Amy Sidell

(and staff)

Aberdeen Senior Center