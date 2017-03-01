Two Tigers place at state wrestling

The Aberdeen Tiger wrestling team traveled to the State Wrestling Tournament at the Ford Center in Boise over the weekend. Eight out of the ten wrestlers on the team qualified for the tournament. Among the eight were two freshman wrestlers, Ben Velasco, 113 lbs. and Anthony Garza, 126 lbs, both getting a win at the tournament.

“To make it in to the state tournament is an accomplishment all on its own,” said head coach Jordan Johns. “But to get there and win one as a freshman is huge. We couldn’t have been happier with their success.”

Abel Torres, sophomore, 145 lbs., and Spencer Watson, sophomore, HVWT, also picked up a win at the tournament.

“We were excited to have our young wrestlers experience success at the tournament. It sets them up for next year and we hope to see big things from all of them next year,” said Johns….

