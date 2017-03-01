Three wrestlers earn medals at state

The American Falls wrestling team concluded their season at the state tournament in Nampa this past weekend, bringing six wrestlers with three of those six receiving medals.

At 220 pounds unseeded John Blair made the fans take notice the first day of the tournament by knocking of the fifth seeded and the fourth seeded wrestlers. Blair finished the tournament taking sixth place honors.

At 170 pounds sixth seeded Cameron Henesh upended third seeded Colton Howell from Snake River in the quarterfinals to make the semi’s. It was the first time all season that Henesh had defeated the Snake River wrestler. Henesh fell in the semi’s but would come all the way back to the consolation finals to once again meet up with the Snake River wrestler. Henesh would beat his Snake River counter part yet again to finish with third place bragging rights.

At 138 pounds Boone Giulio a two-time defending state champion, purposely cut down from his football playing weight of 155 so he could face off against Sammie Eckhart of Fruitland. The Fruitland wrestler was going for his fourth state title and has already signed to wrestle at Boise State. It was dubbed “The match” of the State Tournament. The two combatants would not disappoint the crowd. Boone nearly finished three separate takedowns only to have the Fruitland wrestler flee the mat to stay away from being taken down. With 20 seconds …

Read the full story in the paper edition of The Power County Press! Subscribe Today!