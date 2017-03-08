Lewis Dixon Farnsworth, 92, passed away Thursday, March 2, 2017 at home in American Falls. He was born April 20, 1924 in Glenns Ferry, ID, to Lewis Franklin and Sabra Mae Farnsworth. Lewis lost his mother at a young age. His father then married Rosetta Hansen who raised Lewis as her own son and along came three brothers. He attended public school in Pocatello. After serving in the Navy he met and married his long-time companion of 68 years, Cecilia Eanis Bonner, on Dec. 5, 1948. They were later sealed in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple in 1955.

Lewis worked many jobs; To name a few he worked for the Livestock Auction held at the UP/Stockyard, for the Oregon Forest Service, Union Pacific Coal Co., Fawson Music building and repairing TV’s and Teleprompter, which led to Lewis building his own cables systems in American Falls, Homedale, Parma and Wilder, ID. Lewis was an avid gardener and fisherman. He also loved to hunt pheasants and take long walks. Lewis was an active member of the LDS Church, serving in many different callings valiantly. He loved God and had a strong testimony of trusting in the Lord and bore his testimony often.

Lewis is survived by his wife of 68 years, Cecilia; his children, Kevin (Patty) Farnsworth, Kerrye (Kim) West, Kathy (Mario) Avila; a brother, Delwin (Marge) Farnsworth; and two sisters-in-law; Sheryl Farnsworth and Roxie Farnsworth. He was a loving patriarch to 14 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-mother, Rosetta; and two brothers, Marion and Ronald.

A viewing will be held Friday morning, March 10, in the American Falls LDS 4th Ward Building from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. with the funeral starting at 11 a.m. with Bishop Delane Anderson conducting and burial in the Falls View Cemetery in American Falls. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.davisrosemortuary.com.