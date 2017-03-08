June 13, 1973 – February 25, 2017

Matthew Evan Fenwick was born to Gary L. and Penny Sue (Bray) Fenwick on June 13, 1973. He grew up in American Falls and attended Trinity Christian School and American Falls High School, graduating in 1991. He went on to college at Idaho State University where he received a degree in computer information systems. For most of his life his closest friend was his sister Anjanette. They travelled together when her work took her to Boise, Detroit, and Cooperstown, N.D. They eventually returned to Southeastern Idaho where Matt found work with the Idaho State Journal as a webmaster. He received numerous awards for his web designs and was recognized by the Journal as employee of the year in 2011.

Matt was passionate about movies and seemed to know every actor, director, and scene from any movie reference. He loved nothing more than going out to a new science fiction or fantasy movie with a friend. He also shared a love of video games and “geek” humor with coworkers. On most evenings he could be found playing a game or watching a movie from his extensive collection with his cat Ashley nearby.

After his sister’s death in 2009 Matt was eventually able to reconnect with his father who had grown distant over the years before his death in 2011. Matt’s family in his last years was made up of his coworkers and his church who worked tirelessly to help him through his frequent medical problems.

Matt was a gentle man who struggled through life and often felt alienated and out of place, but he always seemed to find a way to smile and accept that each day was another day given by God. Despite the continual tragedies, troubles, and trials he never lost his faith in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. Matt understood that life is difficult, but hope is not found in circumstances, rather it is found in the cross and a trust in God to care for those who love Him.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Pennie (Bray) Fenwick who passed away Jan. 9, 1992; his beloved sister, Anjanette Fenwick on Sept. 19, 2009; and his father Garry Fenwick of Twin Falls on Nov. 21, 2011.

Those closest to Matt want to express their appreciation to everyone who helped care for him as he approached the end of his life. Especially to the third floor ICU staff at Portneuf Medical Center, all of the providers and caregivers at Gateway Transitional Care, and the nurses and aides with Heritage Home Health and Hospice.

A celebration of Matt’s life will be held on Saturday, March 11, at 4 p.m. at Gate City Christian Church, 202 W Siphon Rd in Chubbuck. Those attending are encouraged to dress as their favorite Science Fiction Movie character or Superhero. In lieu of flowers, donations to your favorite charity in Matt’s name are encouraged. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Wilks Funeral Home, 211 W. Chubbuck Road. Condolences may be left online at wilksfuneralhome.com.